Yellowknife apartment shooter sentenced to five years in plea deal

A man who shot another man three times in Yellowknife was sentenced to five years in prison in territorial court on Monday, a sentence even his lawyer says was low considering the crime.

As part of the plea deal he reached with the prosecutor, Keiron Shiferaw-Reid admitted he entered a Yellowknife apartment building in the early hours of Nov. 11, 2021, with a gun. After a brief scuffle when the victim tried to grab the pistol, Shiferaw-Reid shot him three times. The 22-year-old also fired several shots into the hallway of the apartment building, one of which went into another apartment.

Shiferaw-Reid was later charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to commit a crime. While in custody, he conspired with an accomplice to ensure that two key witnesses for the Crown would not show up for his trial. He was charged with obstruction of justice.

In N.W.T. territorial court on Monday, Shiferaw-Reid pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault. In turn, the prosecutor stayed the attempted murder, obstruction of justice, and firearm charge. The prosecutor and the defence lawyer jointly recommended a sentence of five years in prison.

Prosecutor Clare Brackley admitted the sentence was very low for crime involving a firearm, but said in this specific case, the guilty plea by Shiferaw-Reid represented a "quid pro quo" — a mutually beneficial agreement.

When asked if there was a victim impact statement, Brackley said there was not because the Crown had been unable to contact the victim of the crime before the sentencing.

Shiferaw-Reid was originally slated to stand trial for his crimes on the week of Jan. 24, but the trial was paused when police gave information about Shiferaw-Reid's attempt to prevent two key witnesses from testifying, including the victim of the trial.

Brackley said while Shiferaw-Reid "should not benefit from his own illegal action," the Crown was facing issues with witness reliability even before Shiferaw-Reid interfered, and would have struggled to prosecute the case had it gone to trial.

Even Shiferaw-Reid's lawyer, Evan McIntyre, said the sentence was low considering it was for a shooting. He said "both sides carried significant risk" if the case had gone to trial. McIntyre said the sentence was still reasonable because Shiferaw-Reid is young and this is his first penitentiary-length offence.

Judge Garth Malakoe accepted the joint recommendation. He called Shiferaw-Reid's crime "horrendous and scary" and said the only reason he was considering a five-year sentence for the crime was because of the difficulties the Crown had described in prosecuting the case.

"It's a sentence that could and should be higher," said Malakoe.

When the prosecution and defence jointly recommend the same sentence, judges can only deviate from it if they feel it is completely unreasonable.

With credit for the time he's already served in jail on the charges, Shiferaw-Reid has just under three years left on his sentence.