Yellowknife ambulance hits pedestrian at hospital
A Yellowknife ambulance hit a man near the ambulance bay at 1:15 p.m. on Friday. He was treated for non-serious injuries at Stanton Territorial Hospital.
A man was treated at Stanton Territorial Hospital Friday afternoon after he was hit by a City of Yellowknife ambulance near the hospital's ambulance bay.
RCMP said the accident happened at around 1:15 p.m.
The ambulance was leaving the ambulance bay exit when it hit the man, according to police.
The city's emergency response team assessed and treated the man for non-serious injuries at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing but in a press release, RCMP say they believe there is "no indication of criminality."