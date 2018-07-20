Yellowknife ambulance hits pedestrian at hospital

A man was treated at Stanton Territorial Hospital Friday afternoon after he was hit by a City of Yellowknife ambulance near the hospital's ambulance bay.

RCMP said the accident happened at around 1:15 p.m.

The ambulance was leaving the ambulance bay exit when it hit the man, according to police.

The city's emergency response team assessed and treated the man for non-serious injuries at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing but in a press release, RCMP say they believe there is "no indication of criminality."