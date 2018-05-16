You now have to be 90 minutes early for a flight at the Yellowknife Airport

The Yellowknife Airport is renovating its main baggage area and asking passengers to arrive at the airport 90 minutes before their scheduled departure times — 30 minutes earlier than normal — "to reduce congestion and delays."

According to Greg Hanna, a spokesperson for the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure, the airport is getting "necessary renovations to its main baggage screening area."

He said after passengers check-in to their flights, they'll need to take their baggage to the oversized screening area and wait until their bags are screened.

Once that's done, passengers will go through security as usual and into the secure boarding area.

Past complaints

In the past, passengers have complained that it already takes too long to get to the secure boarding area of the Yellowknife airport. The infrastructure minister was also questioned about long wait times at airport security in the legislature in February.

At the time, Minister Wally Schumann said wait times are the responsibility of the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA). CATSA subsequently said it was up to the government to request additional screening lines.

Hanna said the current renovations do not include any changes to the CATSA passenger security screening processes or secure boarding area.

It's not clear when the renovations to the baggage area are expected to be completed. Hanna said once they are, the behind-the-scenes processes for checked baggage will be streamlined.