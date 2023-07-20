'I'm definitely worried': Wildfire smoke means Yellowknife's air quality among worst in Canada

Clean, fresh air can be part of the draw for tourists to Canada's North — but they won't find it this week in Yellowknife.

Like many parts of Canada this summer, the N.W.T. capital has been sitting in a thick haze of wildfire smoke in recent days, and on Wednesday the city was ranked as the most-polluted in Canada.

"It's certainly harder to breathe in the mornings, and feeling quite stuffy in the mornings," said city councillor Garett Cochrane, in the city's downtown on Wendesday.

"My partner Brandon, he's going through migraines now and he's never dealt with migraines in his entire life."

According to FireSmoke Canada's online map, much of the smoke moving into Yellowknife is from fires burning north of the city.

Marissa Desjardins and Miel Adams, visiting Yellowknife from Regina, said they've seen plenty of wildfire smoke back home this summer, moving into Saskatchewn from fires in Alberta.

"So we're kind of used to this-ish. But like I said, today's the worst that I've experienced so far, overall," said Desjardins.

"Just limiting our activity — no jogging," said Adams.

Environment Canada is predicting wildfire smoke to continue to affect Yellowknife until at least the weekend. A special air quality statement advises people to reduce their exposure as much as possible, as smoke can be harmful even at low concentrations.

The City of Yellowknife on Wednesday said that because of the poor air quality, free access would be granted to the track and indoor playground at the Fieldhouse whenever the air quality health index for the city was seven or greater. It was at 10+ on Wednesday afternoon.

"This free access is being provided to encourage safe exercise for those at the greatest risk including children, elderly and at-risk populations and is available to all residents," reads a city news release.

The city also advised residents that they can get relief from smoke at the library, which is open to the public during regular hours.

Poor visibility over Frame Lake from Somba K'e park on Wednesday. (CBC)

"I'm definitely worried about the amount of risk there is by inhaling the smoke," said Feliz Candia, downtown on Wednesday.

"Right now I just don't mind it, but if I'm constantly exposed to it all the time, there's definitely a worry there."

Jeff Rosnawski said he didn't realize that Yellowknife's air was among the worst in Canada right now, but said "it is what it is."

"I guess just take every precaution to keep yourself safe."