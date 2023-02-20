Yellowknife city council agrees to 5% property tax increase

Yellowknife city council has unanimously agreed to a five per cent property tax increase for 2024.

This came after city council met Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the 2024 draft budget and find ways to cut down the proposed 7.22 per cent increase.

Kavi Pandoo, Yellowknife's director of corporate services, announced in the meeting on Wednesday that the city had managed to reduce that amount to 6.42 per cent.

Coun. Steve Payne made a motion to cut that amount down further to an even five per cent.

"I think there's an expectation from the city residents for us to do everything we can to keep this tax rate under control this year," he said.

"I think five per cent isn't a terrible tax rate to have for this year."

Mayor Rebecca Alty said she supported this, adding it was important to balance the short term and long term.

This was further lowered by council reducing the taxes to capital fund, which is used to finance city projects.

The city will officially approve the budget next week.

The final tax increase comes in far lower than what's initially proposed.

Last year's budget similarly saw the proposed tax increase fall from 7.47 per cent down to 4.37 per cent.

Many of those savings came from projects that already had money to work with from previous budgets.

This includes $250,000 that was dedicated toward following through on an accessibility audit, those projects have a total of $1.3 million in carryover from years past.

Other savings came from cutting projects from the 2024 budget including $210,000 to improve the Range Lake trail.

Alty said it's a trail that she hasn't heard a lot of concerns about from residents, but if it is deemed to be a priority it can be added back to the next budget.

This was the same with a safety fence at Fritz Thiel Park, which had $80,000 budgeted.

Another $75,000 was deferred from the economic development strategy department, this means it will be added back to the budget in 2025.

There was also $100,000 cut from the budget for a review of Yellowknife's Street Outreach, because the federal government will be funding it instead.