Yellowknife's aging drinking water pipe to be replaced in $30M project

A decades-old pipe that carries Yellowknife's drinking water is going to be replaced in a project funded by the federal and municipal governments.

Wednesday's announcement comes more than a year after a consultant's report laid out two options: use a less expensive pipe connecting to a closer water supply or replace the current pipe for nearly $15 million more.

More details are expected to come out at an event scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. in Yellowknife.

The federal government is providing $25.8 million though its Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, and the city of Yellowknife is providing more than $8.6 million, according to a Government of Canada press release.

"These upgrades will increase the capacity for flood water retention and will better protect the community drinking water supply during times of extreme weather. The changes will also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions linked to water line replacement and system operations," the statement said.

2 options had been on the table

Yellowknife city councillors previously considered two options, which were laid out in a 2017 AECOM Canada Ltd. report the city commissioned.

The less expensive option would be to pump in water from Yellowknife Bay with a new water treatment system, which would cost an estimated $18.2 million over its life cycle.

The city previously got its water from the bay until the late 1960s. It switched to the current pipe, which connects to the Yellowknife River, because of arsenic contamination concerns due to the bay's proximity to the former Giant and Con mines.

A major failure at Giant Mine has a low probability of occurring but is considered plausible. - AECOM Canada Ltd. report

Those concerns are still warranted to a degree, according to the report.

It warned that "it is possible that a catastrophic loss of containment of a surface pond at the Giant Mine remediation site could result in increased arsenic concentrations at the city's Yellowknife Bay intake location."

The report also said that "a major failure at Giant Mine has a low probability of occurring but is considered plausible."

The report included the data on the quality of Yellowknife Bay water in terms of arsenic concentrations, which showed bay water to be well below government maximums outlined in safe drinking water guidelines.

The preferred option in the report was for the replacement of the current pipe, which carries water from the mouth of the Yellowknife River, and much further away from the mine, to the city's water treatment plant.