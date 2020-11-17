Additional flu vaccine clinic coming to Yellowknife this month

Yellowknifers who want to get vaccinated against the flu, but missed their shot earlier this fall, will have another chance to do so this month.

Starting Wednesday at 10 a.m., residents can secure a flu shot appointment through the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority's online booking system .

Appointments will run from Nov. 23-29, according to a news release from the health authority.

A total of 4,700 vaccinations have already been delivered to Yellowknife residents this year, and the N.W.T. is facing high demand for vaccinations, the health authority says.

Public health officials are encouraging all N.W.T. residents to get their flu vaccine this year, as the influenza causes similar symptoms to COVID-19.

Flu vaccinations will help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the territory's health-care system, including on testing and tracing capacity, the health authority says.

The chief public health officer says now is the time to get vaccinated as "respiratory infections will increase in the coming weeks as more people gather indoors," the news release states.