Yellowknife 2022 municipal election: Who's running and who's not?

A Yellowknife power engineer is the latest person to put their name in the ring for a city council position.

Stewart Pallard said among his top priorities, should he be elected, is making it easier for Yellowknife residents to properly dispose of their trash. He said one problem is the size of household garbage bins; he thinks larger sized households should get larger bins.

"It's not practical for a family of five [to have] the size of bin that that the city provides.That's why we're seeing illegal dumping," he said.

Asked why he wanted to run, he said he wanted to give back to the community.

Stewart Pallard, a power engineer, has announced he will be running in the municipal election this fall. (Submitted by Stewart Pallard)

"The North has been good to me. I've gotten opportunities up here that I might not have gotten anywhere else," he said. "My wife and I have good jobs. Our kids are happy up here."

Pallard, who is originally from Edmonton, but moved North in 2017, said he has worked in the territory's mining and building operations industries.

Rob Warburton, who describes himself as a social entrepreneur who brought co-working and carsharing to the N.W.T., also announced his candidacy last month. Warburton was most recently the president of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce, stepping down in order to enter the race.

"Yellowknife has given so much to me — my family, my career, and a community where I feel welcome,"

said Warburton in a statement. "I love this city, now I want to give back."

If elected, he wants to focus on affordable housing, rebuilding the downtown, addressing social problems, improving the development appeals process and supporting the new polytechnic university.

No mayor challenger as of yet

Eight councillor seats and the mayoral office are up for grabs in the Oct. 17 election.

Pallard and Warburton join a growing list of candidates in the election, some of whom will be familiar.

Mayor Rebecca Alty announced on social media in July that she intends to seek re-election as the head of council. Deputy mayor, Stacie Smith, says she will also be running again.

Canadian North pilot Tom McLennan announced his campaign in August.

Coun. Julian Morse told CBC News in an email that he will not be seeking re-election.

CBC tried contacting councillors Cynthia Mufandaedza, Steve Payne, Rommel Silverio, and Robin Williams but was not able to reach them at this time.

Nominations for candidates opened on Tuesday and closes on Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. The last day for candidates to withdraw is September 21 at 3 p.m. Residents have until Sept. 22 to get on the voter list.