Some Xplornet customers to lose service in 2021

Some internet customers of Xplornet in the North will have to find a new provider at the end of this year.

The network will no longer be using one of the five satellites currently employed, spokesperson Steve Van Groningen told CBC News.

"Because of its advanced age, it is at somewhat higher risk of an unexpected termination [of internet service]," Van Groningen said.

Some customers who currently receive service from this satellite will be able to get service from other Xplornet satellites, he added.

But some will fall entirely outside of Xplornet's service range come 2021.

That includes customers in Rankin Inlet, others on both sides of the Hudson Bay coastline, as well as some customers around the Dawson City and Watson Lake area of the Yukon and "a few customers" in the Northwest Territories, Van Groningen said.

Steve Van Groningen, manager of corporate affairs with Xplornet. (Submitted by Steve Van Groningen)

He added that he couldn't provide more detail than that.

"It can vary, which is why we are contacting individual customers to advise them of their situation," Van Groningen said in a follow-up email.

The company does plan to launch a new satellite, called Jupiter 3, in the next few years, said Van Groningen.

But he said he didn't have information on whether the customers losing Xplornet service in 2021 would fall in the service range of the new satellite.

"We don't take this situation lightly," Van Groningen said.

'We rely on our internet connectivity'

Neil Fletcher, who lives off-grid with his partner about 70 kilometres downriver from Dawson City, does not take it lightly either — he says he's very concerned about losing his Xplornet service.

Fletcher works as a consultant and does a lot of his work online.

Neil Fletcher is an Xplornet customer who lives off-grid with his partner about 70 kilometres downriver from Dawson City, Yukon. He says he relies on his internet connection to stay connected with people, and run his business. (Submitted by Neil Fletcher)

"We rely on our internet connectivity to run our lives, keep in touch, and do business ... I couldn't earn a living without our satellite internet connection," he said.

"I know a lot of people rely on it for telehealth as well. You know, if you live in a remote community, you don't necessarily have a nursing station or a doctor on hand."

Steve Sorochan, director of special project with Yukon's Department of Highways and Public Works, said the territorial government was just informed by Xplornet on Friday about the changes. He said it was a "surprise."

He said the government is trying to figure out how many Yukoners might be affected, and figures it's at least 200. He said the territory is also talking to the federal government about the issue.

"Right now we're in the process of understanding what kind of options would be available to them, so that they continue to receive broadband service," Sorochan said.

"We do understand the importance of broadband service for all Yukoners."