Equipment company accused of unsafe environment as charges laid in Gahcho Kué mine death

Charges have been laid against SMS Equipment Inc. a year after the death of an employee at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the N.W.T.

The worker was employed by the heavy equipment dealer that sells and services machinery to construction, forestry, mining and road maintenance companies. It was the first death reported at the mine site.

"Our top priority is to ensure the employee's family and co-workers have the support they need during this incredibly difficult time," said a SMS Equipment Inc. spokesperson at the time of the death on Sept. 1, 2022.

The Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) filed seven charges on Aug. 25, 2023, for alleged violations of safety and mine health acts. It's alleged there was a "failure to maintain an environment where staff are not likely to be endangered."

"It failed to take every reasonable measure to protect the health and safety of their employees, as well as other offences," said the WSCC in a news release.

The Gahcho Kué diamond mine — located roughly 280 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife — is a joint venture between De Beers Group and Mountain Province Diamonds, which officially opened in 2016.

The charges were filed following a months-long investigation by WSCC safety officers. The first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24 in Yellowknife.

"As the matter is now before the courts, WSCC is not able to provide further information or comment at this time," said the organization.

When reached by telephone, a spokesperson for SMS Equipment Inc. declined to comment.