WSCC files new charges against N.W.T. construction company in telehandler incident

The Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) has filed new charges against construction company Arctic Canada Construction Ltd. for an incident that occurred last April in Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

A WSCC press release describes two employees using a telehandler — a large construction vehicle with a long arm and a basket on the top — to move a handrail for a staircase.

As the vehicle's arm raised the basket, it became unstable, and one of the workers was thrown to the ground,.

WSCC stated that the worker suffered injuries but didn't provide details into what the injuries were or how serious.

Arctic Canada Construction Ltd. (ARCAN) is facing seven charges for failing to properly train and supervise employees, for not complying with regulatory requirements for the use of aerial divides, as well as other unnamed offences.

The company is scheduled for a first appearance in territorial court on June 8 in Fort Simpson.

The charges against ARCAN are the second set of charges WSCC has laid this year.

In February the workers' safety group announced the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) was facing 11 charges under the safety act.

Those charges are related to Michael Chinna — an employee who died after he was struck by a buildup of ice that fell at the Jack Fish Power Plant.

The power corporation is scheduled to enter a plea on May 17.

Michael Chinna, 39, enjoyed exploring the outdoors, his family said. The apprentice power systems electrician died Sunday, following a workplace incident at the Jackfish power plant in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Nancy Chinna)

A case involving another worker-related death appeared in territorial court Wednesday.

Nogha Enterprises Ltd. was scheduled to enter a plea in Fort Simpson on five charges under the territory's Safety Act.

Those charges are related to an incident resulting in the death of 58-year old Claude Fontaine.

On Dec. 8, 2020, Fontaine was operating an excavator to dig a pit at a gravel quarry outside Fort Simpson.

A news release from WSCC at the time indicates that Fontaine drowned when the sidewall of the water-filled pit collapsed and the excavator fell into the pit.

Claude Fontaine with a fish. He passed away at 58 years old. (Submitted by Andre Fontaine)

The charges against Nogha Enterprises Ltd. are for failing to ensure proper safety training, failing to ensure work is competently supervised, failing to ensure only competent workers operate machinery, failing to ensure proper safety training and failing to establish an effective communications system for workers at a remote work site.

A GoFundMe created at the time raised over $20,000 to support Fontaine's two sons.