Wrigley teen accused of stabbing cousin with kitchen knife, says search warrant

A Wrigley teen is facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a weapon after his cousin was stabbed with a kitchen knife last spring, according to a search warrant.

According to information provided by police to get the warrant, the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. on April 20 while the victim and the accused were walking home from a friend's house where they had been drinking.

The accused's name is not being revealed, because they're under 18.

The details in the search warrant have not been tested in court and no plea has been entered in the case.

In a statement to police, the victim said the accused "snapped" and ran at him with a kitchen knife between 10.1 and 12.7 centimetres (four to five inches) in length and stabbed him below his left ribs.

After the stabbing, the victim said the accused said "I'm going to end your life."

Two women who were in the area told police they heard a commotion, including the accused saying "I'm going to f---ing kill you" to the victim. They told police they saw the accused holding the knife up to the victim's throat.

The two women told police they attempted to attend to the victim, but the accused then chased them with the knife. They said they were eventually able to get assistance from other community members and helped treat the victim's injury.

According to the search warrant, the victim had a gaping wound that was treated at the Wrigley Health Centre, but was in a stable condition a few hours after the incident.

The accused will appear in court in Fort Simpson on January 19, 2022.