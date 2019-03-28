Community members in Wrigley attempt to oust chief and councillors

People in Wrigley, N.W.T., are attempting to oust Chief Maurice Moses, his council, and senior administration, claiming they have lost the moral authority to govern the community.

Thirty-four people attended a community meeting Wednesday evening at the local school. There, they voted to remove Moses and his three councillors from Pehdzeh Ki First Nation office, according to two people who were present.

About 120 people live in the community, which is in the Dehcho region of the Northwest Territories.

"The membership wanted change in the leadership. They're not looking out for the people, they're in it for themselves," said Loyal Moses, a former councillor who attended Wednesday's meeting.

Lisa Moses, who was also at the meeting, says the community members drafted a band council resolution calling for the ouster. It names Lloyd Moses the new chief and have called for a new election to be held within six weeks.

"We're not doing this out of hatred or jealousy," she said. "We're doing it because they are accountable to us."

Thirty-four people attended a community meeting in Wrigley, N.W.T., to discuss concerns with the current chief and council, according to two people who were there Wednesday night. (Submitted by Loyal Moses)

It remains unclear whether that resolution, and the votes taken at the meeting, have the force of law.

Calls made to the Pehdzeh Ki First Nation's main phone number were not answered.

I stepped down because he wasn't listening to what we [councillors] were saying. - Loyal Moses, former councillor

The First Nation conducts its elections under its own custom election code, meaning it's responsible for developing, ratifying and implementing its election rules and procedures, explained Meghan Housley, a spokesperson for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada.

Crown-Indigenous Relations is not involved in elections or leadership selection processes held under custom election codes, Housley said, before directing all further questions to the First Nation.

Likewise, the territorial government does not have a role in how the First Nation governs itself, explained Jay Boast, a spokesperson for the N.W.T.'s Department of Municipal and Community Affairs.

Wrigley is governed by the Pehzeh Ki First Nation under the Indian Act and its elections rules are not subject to territorial control, Boast said, adding officials are aware of the community meeting and ongoing issues residents have.

But the territory does have an agreement to provide some services, like water and sewage, to the community. If there is a risk that those services could be disrupted, then territorial officials would work with federal officials to keep those services running, Boast said.

CBC News has been unable to obtain a copy of the community's custom election code.

Turnover on council, allegations of wrongdoing

Chief Maurice Moses was elected as chief of the Pehdzeh Ki First Nation in 2017. His tenure has been marked by turnover on council, with six people resigning their council positions in two occasions since then, according to community members interviewed by CBC News.

That includes Loyal Moses, who was elected to council alongside the chief, but resigned in May 2018.

"I stepped down because he wasn't listening to what we [councillors] were saying," he said of the chief.

It's been alleged that the chief was not acting in the First Nation's best interest, wasn't communicating with membership, and has not released the First Nation's financial statements to the public for two years, according to Loyal Moses.

Gaylene Moses, a former staff member at the First Nation's office with about 20 years of experience, says the chief has blocked attempts to discuss these issues in public for months.

CBC News tried contacting Chief Moses through phone and email Thursday to allow him to respond to these allegations, but has been unable to speak with him.

Reached by phone, his wife Tanis — who is one of the band councillors voted out Wednesday — declined to comment and said she did not think the chief was likely to speak either.