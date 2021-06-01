2 men rescued at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska

Two men have been rescued after five people involved in two separate incidents requested help at the Wrangell—St. Elias National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

Early Monday, a helicopter reached 62-year-old pilot James Feola from Cassville, New York, and 62-year-old passenger Frederick Northup from Fairfield, New York, who had requested rescue Saturday afternoon near Mount Hawkins, the National Park Service said in a news release. The men were taken to an Anchorage medical centre with minor injuries.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by poor weather conditions, officials said.

Crews were still working to rescue three mountaineers stranded by weather on Klutlan Glacier near Mount Bona, the park service said. Two mountaineers began experiencing high-altitude sickness Friday night.

Rangers were notified Saturday morning, and crews with the Alaska Air National Guard attempted multiple rescues but were unsuccessful due to inclement weather.

A third person in their group began suffering cold-related injuries early Sunday, officials said.