How the community of Ulukhaktok celebrated Western Arctic Oceans Day

The coastal hamlet of Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., celebrated Western Arctic Oceans Day this week.

This is two-year-old Delia Egotak celebrating her first Western Arctic Oceans Day. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

On Wednesday, about 150 went to the events, which included a parade, games, music, and of course, food.

Sadie Joss cooks bannock for the crowd with her granddaughter Kienna Joss next to her. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The event is hosted by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, the hamlet of Ulukhaktok, the Ulukhaktok Community Corporation and the Olokhaktomiut Hunters and Trappers Committee.

A cake for the roughly 150 people who came out to celebrate Western Arctic Oceans Day. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The Ulukhaktok drummers and dancers performed before everyone enjoyed a feast, including bannock and a special cake.

There was also a banner decorated by the hamlet's young people.

Ulukhaktok youth are playing the popular game 'Life of a Char.' (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The hamlet, which has a population of about 400 people, is located on Victoria Island.

Patrick Joss and Colleen Parker are dressed up for the obstacle course game, called 'Life of a Char.' (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

At the end of the day, the rain pushed people inside to the community hall, where they ended the day with drum dancing.