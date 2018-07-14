How the community of Ulukhaktok celebrated Western Arctic Oceans Day
About 150 came to the events, which included a parade, games, music, and of course, food
The coastal hamlet of Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., celebrated Western Arctic Oceans Day this week.
On Wednesday, about 150 went to the events, which included a parade, games, music, and of course, food.
The event is hosted by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, the hamlet of Ulukhaktok, the Ulukhaktok Community Corporation and the Olokhaktomiut Hunters and Trappers Committee.
The Ulukhaktok drummers and dancers performed before everyone enjoyed a feast, including bannock and a special cake.
There was also a banner decorated by the hamlet's young people.
The hamlet, which has a population of about 400 people, is located on Victoria Island.
At the end of the day, the rain pushed people inside to the community hall, where they ended the day with drum dancing.