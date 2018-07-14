Skip to Main Content
How the community of Ulukhaktok celebrated Western Arctic Oceans Day
On Wednesday, about 150 went to the events, including a parade, games, music, and of course, food.

A group photo in front of the Western Arctic Oceans Day Banner, which was decorated by volunteers and young people. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The coastal hamlet of Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., celebrated Western Arctic Oceans Day this week.

This is two-year-old Delia Egotak celebrating her first Western Arctic Oceans Day. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Sadie Joss cooks bannock for the crowd with her granddaughter Kienna Joss next to her. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The event is hosted by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, the hamlet of Ulukhaktok, the Ulukhaktok Community Corporation and the Olokhaktomiut Hunters and Trappers Committee.

A cake for the roughly 150 people who came out to celebrate Western Arctic Oceans Day. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The Ulukhaktok drummers and dancers performed before everyone enjoyed a feast, including bannock and a special cake.

There was also a banner decorated by the hamlet's young people.

Ulukhaktok youth are playing the popular game 'Life of a Char.' (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The hamlet, which has a population of about 400 people, is located on Victoria Island.

Patrick Joss and Colleen Parker are dressed up for the obstacle course game, called 'Life of a Char.' (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

At the end of the day, the rain pushed people inside to the community hall, where they ended the day with drum dancing.

Parka the beaver, the mascot for Parks Canada, with some people in Ulukhaktok enjoying Oceans Day activities on the RCMP float. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

