Yukon's Dylan Cozens named to Team Canada's World Junior team
Dylan Cozens has made hockey history once again. The 18-year-old from Whitehorse has been named to Team Canada's final roster for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship.
The 18-year-old is among 24 players travelling to the Czech Republic for the tournament
The 18-year-old from Whitehorse has been named to Team Canada's final roster for the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship.
Cozens is one of 24 players selected, capping a banner year for the forward.
In June, Cozens became the first Yukoner to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, when he was taken by the Buffalo Sabres as the seventh pick overall.
Cozens is also having a stellar year with the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes. He's tied for second in WHL scoring with 46 points. He's also tied for second in goals with 20.
The 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation World Juniors start on Dec. 26 in the Czech Republic. The tournament runs until Jan. 5.
