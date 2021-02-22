Worker in stable condition after 'serious workplace accident' at Aurora Ford

A worker at Yellowknife's Aurora Ford is in stable condition in the intensive care unit at Stanton Territorial Hospital following a "serious workplace accident" Saturday afternoon, the business confirmed.

According to Lee Cawson, vice-president of the Aurora Group of Companies, the individual was injured in an electrical incident that happened in the dealership's service department around 3 p.m.

Cawson said late Monday morning that he was told the individual is in stable condition.

In a news release, the Ford dealership said emergency services were immediately called "while staff performed first aid on site."

The dealership was closed Monday as the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) conducts an investigation into the cause of the incident.

"Assuming everything goes smoothly with the investigation, I expect we'll be open tomorrow," said Cawson, "but we'll have to play that by ear a little bit."

He added that the company is providing support for its employees through its employee family assistance plan and has also found, with the help of the RCMP's victim services, a counsellor for employees to speak to individually, if they want.

CBC called the WSCC for further information, but didn't immediately hear back.