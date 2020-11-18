Worker injured at Diavik mine

An employee at Diavik Diamond Mine was injured on site earlier this week.

A statement from Rio Tinto, the mine's parent company, says the employee was operating an excavator above ground on Monday when the injury took place.

The company did not include what the injuries are, or their severity, in their statement.

Rio Tinto says an on-site medic found the employee in stable condition. After an initial assessment, the employee was transported to a medical facility for further treatment, the statement says. The mine is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

"Our first priority is always the health and safety of our people," the statement reads. "We continue to focus on supporting our colleague."

The Northwestern Territories' Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission told CBC in a statement that they are sending two inspectors to investigate.