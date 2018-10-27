Bigger, brighter space for 10 elders at Hay River's expanded Woodland Manor

Moving into a new home can be a big adjustment for an elder, but for Christine Simpson, moving from long-term care at Hay River's old hospital, where she's been for 11 years, has made a lot of things better.

She's one of 10 patients from H.H. Williams Memorial Hospital, which has now been decommissioned, now living in the expansion to Woodland Manor.

"It's nice and big. The rooms are big now," said Simpson.

"I just think everything's better here now."

Memory boxes provide elders with a more personal space, and help them find their rooms in the new facility. Christine Simpson's memory box includes family photos. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Room for family visits

Outside of Simpson's room is a memory box with a photo of her mother in it. All of the residents have these boxes outside of their rooms to personalize the space and help them remember which room is theirs.

A new family room includes a bed and private washrooms, so family members from out of town can stay overnight. It's also available to families who want to stay nearby to a dying family member.

The family room at Woodland Manor provides a space for family members to visit, and includes a place to stay overnight, along with a private washroom. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC News)

Leaks, heating problems at old hospital

At the old location "sometimes there were problems with the heat, with the cooling system, sometimes we would have leaks with rain," says Mary Davies, manager of continuing care.

"So this building is new and it's bright and it's less institutional looking."

Residents used to get a tray service at the hospital but now they have a homier set-up where they can have sit-down meals with table service.

With of the baking and cooking now done at Woodland Manor, Davies says "It's nice because they can smell the baking throughout the day."

Staff in the kitchen in the new expansion.

Construction delays

The final move into Woodland Manor happened in August, about six months behind schedule.

Davies, says one big holdup was because the showers that were installed initially were not barrier-free.

"If you can just slide [the shower chairs] in and out as avoiding going over a bump it's just safer for the staff and safer going in and out."

Mary Davies, manager of continuing care in Hay River, says the expansion to Woodland Manor means no more leaks when it rains, and a brighter, bigger space for patients formerly housed at the old hospital. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

She said other construction delays included issues with the patio not being level with the inside door — another safety issue for elders with mobility issues — and technical issues with the call bell system.

The transition to the new facility happened with no gap in services, because all of the residents stayed at the H. H. Williams Hospital location until the expansion was completed,

Future needs

While it hasn't created more beds, Davies says the facility is meeting the community's current needs.

"There's one person on a waitlist, but it varies," says Davies. "Sometimes there's more sometimes there isn't anyone on the waitlist."

Seating in the family room at Hay River's Woodland Manor folds out so family members can stay overnight if they have travelled long distance or are caring for a palliative family member. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

However, looking at predicted long-term care requirements the facility isn't going to be enough.

"There are plans now to build a 48 bed facility on the site of the old H. H. Williams Hospital," said Davies.

