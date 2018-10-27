Bigger, brighter space for 10 elders at Hay River's expanded Woodland Manor
$7M expansion 'less-institutional' for elders formerly housed at Hay River hospital
Moving into a new home can be a big adjustment for an elder, but for Christine Simpson, moving from long-term care at Hay River's old hospital, where she's been for 11 years, has made a lot of things better.
She's one of 10 patients from H.H. Williams Memorial Hospital, which has now been decommissioned, now living in the expansion to Woodland Manor.
"It's nice and big. The rooms are big now," said Simpson.
"I just think everything's better here now."
Room for family visits
Outside of Simpson's room is a memory box with a photo of her mother in it. All of the residents have these boxes outside of their rooms to personalize the space and help them remember which room is theirs.
A new family room includes a bed and private washrooms, so family members from out of town can stay overnight. It's also available to families who want to stay nearby to a dying family member.
Leaks, heating problems at old hospital
At the old location "sometimes there were problems with the heat, with the cooling system, sometimes we would have leaks with rain," says Mary Davies, manager of continuing care.
"So this building is new and it's bright and it's less institutional looking."
Residents used to get a tray service at the hospital but now they have a homier set-up where they can have sit-down meals with table service.
With of the baking and cooking now done at Woodland Manor, Davies says "It's nice because they can smell the baking throughout the day."
Construction delays
The final move into Woodland Manor happened in August, about six months behind schedule.
Davies, says one big holdup was because the showers that were installed initially were not barrier-free.
"If you can just slide [the shower chairs] in and out as avoiding going over a bump it's just safer for the staff and safer going in and out."
She said other construction delays included issues with the patio not being level with the inside door — another safety issue for elders with mobility issues — and technical issues with the call bell system.
The transition to the new facility happened with no gap in services, because all of the residents stayed at the H. H. Williams Hospital location until the expansion was completed,
Future needs
While it hasn't created more beds, Davies says the facility is meeting the community's current needs.
"There's one person on a waitlist, but it varies," says Davies. "Sometimes there's more sometimes there isn't anyone on the waitlist."
However, looking at predicted long-term care requirements the facility isn't going to be enough.
"There are plans now to build a 48 bed facility on the site of the old H. H. Williams Hospital," said Davies.