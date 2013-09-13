'That's not right': Wood harvesters asked to stay away from old Lac La Martre road

Wood harvesters who get their wood from near the old Lac La Martre road between Behchoko and Whati, N.W.T., have to find another stash this winter.

The road has been off limits for travel and timber harvesting since June 2019 because of construction on the Tlicho all-season road to Whati.

"Since construction began in September, we have had some people entering the site for wood. As it is an active construction zone, we kindly ask folks to stay away from the site," wrote Greg Hanna with the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure in an email.

The construction team has been laying felled trees along the side of the cleared road. According to the territory's Environment and Natural Resources Department, local members of the construction team who have the right permits have been taking that wood back to their communities.

Wondering what the new <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T%C5%82%C4%B1%CC%A8ch%C7%AB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tłı̨chǫ</a> All-Season Road looks like as of now? The new road will provide all-season access to the community of Whatı̀, while supporting many social and economic opportunities. Read more about the project: <a href="https://t.co/2NHSOntUnX">https://t.co/2NHSOntUnX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Construction?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Construction</a> <a href="https://t.co/Tg9DVJI1ni">pic.twitter.com/Tg9DVJI1ni</a> —@GNWT_INF

George Lafferty, who harvests wood, drove by the old Lac La Martre road last week looking for wood and saw signs that said he wasn't supposed to trespass because of construction. He turned away.

Lafferty said if he knew that people working on the road were taking the wood, he would have went into the area.

"That's not right, to the people trying to make a living on it," Lafferty said.

Today with the burns you can go anywhere. - Didehcho Blondin, Wood harvester in Yellowknife

Hanna, with Infrastructure, wrote there isn't that much wood available. He also said the permits used by people taking the wood are for personal use only.

"It is important to note that there isn't an abundance of felled trees, as the majority of trees are thin," said Hanna.

But Lafferty, who also sells wood he fells up the highway around the Dry Lakes area, is sceptical.

"That place is really tight with wood," Lafferty told CBC. "You'd be looking at tons and tons."

All-season road an 'opportunity' for harvesters

Many years ago before forest fires in the region, the old road was "the go-to place to get further in," Didehcho Blondin said through Facebook Messenger to CBC.

Blondin lives in Yellowknife and harvested his own wood for many years before starting the YK Firewood Buy and Sell Facebook group to connect busy people with woodcutters.

Blondin said the all-season road to Whati could wind up being an "opportunity" for wood harvesters, because once it's complete, "it would open up to new areas."

Until then, he doesn't think the construction this year will have much impact on the harvesters his community serves.

"Today with the burns you can go anywhere. [A] Lot of people cut their own roads to access the burns," wrote Blondin.

Do you have a story about wood that you want to tell? Email katie.toth@cbc.ca