More areas of Wood Buffalo National Park close due to wildfires

There is still no danger to Fort Smith, but wildfires burning in Wood Buffalo National Park have forced the closure of more areas in the park.

The Salt River day use area, on the northeast edge of the park and about 25 kilometres south of the town, has been added to the list of closures. Pine Lake Road is now closed between the Salt River bridge and Peace Point.

The park is now referring to the 15 fires burning in the park as the Davidson-Pine Lake complex.

On Sunday morning, the park said there were 76 fire personnel, four bulldozers, two excavators and four helicopters fighting the fire complex that day.

N.W.T. air tankers have been helping to suppress the newest fire in the complex, which was detected Saturday. That fire is about 16 kilometres east of Pine Lake.

Much of the park's efforts have been directed at a 12,155-hectare fire within nine kilometres of Pine Lake, and a 13,714-hectare fire eight kilometres northwest of the lake. The park said it has asked the N.W.T. to use its air tankers there as well.

On Saturday night, the park warned of heavy smoke drifting into Fort Smith, and some falling ash as well.

Fort Smith still had poor air quality Sunday, with Environment Canada issuing a special air quality statement for the Thebacha region.