Fort Smith man says all Wood Buffalo fires should be fought. Parks Canada says it's more complicated

There are currently 15 active wildfires in Wood Buffalo National Park and 164 fire personnel responding to those fires.

Fire 7, which is holding at just over 40,000 hectares and only one kilometre northwest of Pine Lake, started during a May 27 lightning storm, along with seven other fires.

Although it's only 32 kilometres from Fort Smith, N.W.T., park officials say Fire 7 poses no threats to the community at this time.

But some Fort Smith residents say the fire didn't need to get that big in the first place.

Resident Victor Marie said when Fire 7 was reported, Wood Buffalo decided to monitor it instead of action it immediately.

"I fought a lot of fires in Wood Buffalo National Park," he said. "Every fire that's lit has gotta be fought, I tell them that."

Crews work on reinforcing ignition lines at Fire 7 in Wood Buffalo National Park. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

He said he's concerned about the aftermath of the fire and the devastation it causes, especially to the animals.

Bear cubs will run up a tree, and the mother won't leave it, so they perish, he said; foxes and wolves go into their dens.

"Everything dies. Nothing lives," he said. "It's important to the people, we looked after the park long ago, and nothing was wrong."

Marie said if they had actioned the fire from the beginning, it would not have grown to the size it is now.

But information officer for Wood Buffalo National Park, Alexandria Jones, explained that the situation was more complicated than that.

She said they identified five new fires after the May 27 lightning storm, including Fire 7. Eight other fires believed to have been caused by the same storm were identified days later.

Crews work on dozer lines in the Pine Lake area. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

Because of the proximity to nearby communities and the fact that Fire 7 was burning in a previously-burned site with less available fuels, three other fires were prioritized — Fires 2, 5, and 6.

"Fire personnel were responding to a number of fires at the time, working hard to protect communities and critical infrastructure based off of the conditions and resources available," wrote Jones in an email to CBC News.

She added that the wind direction was favourable at the time to push Fire 7 deeper into the previously-burned site, which also contributed to the decision to prioritize other fires.

She also said that fire is "a natural and necessary part of ensuring healthy forests," which stimulates growth and renews habitat for wildlife.

"If a fire endangers values like communities, cabins, access routes and park facilities, Wood Buffalo National Park's fire management team responds accordingly [and] will action it."

Fire is fire is 'a natural and necessary part of ensuring healthy forests,' said Alexandria Jones with Parks Canada. (Parks Canada)

But Marie says that's not good enough.

Beyond his concern for wildlife, he's also worried about the community of Fort Smith and his family. Marie has experience fighting fires and knows that if the wind shifts the wrong way, it could reach his home community.

"The fire's not far," he said. "It would be so devastating to see our community in that situation and to lose houses and families. What happens to the families if they lose their house?"

Jones added that extreme fire conditions continue complicating fire personnel's ability to respond to the fires of concern. But everyone is working hard to protect communities and critical infrastructure based on the conditions and resources available.

"The past few weeks have been challenging, but because of decisions made by fire management personnel early on, we've been able to continue meeting our objectives and focusing on protecting communities, people, cabins and other infrastructure. Thanks to efforts of fire crews, no structures have been lost from these wildfires."

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, between community leaders and Parks Canada officials, according to Fort Smith Métis Council president Allan Heron.