People in Yellowknife shelter, housing programs pick up the fillet knife for on-the-land learning

Tina Abel had a great day on the land getting back to her roots.

Sitting at Yellowknife River, Abel, who is originally from Łútselk'e, said the day of fire feeding and fish filleting was calming.

"It's very invigorating and I feel a lot more carefree," Abel said.

Abel was one of many people from the Yellowknife Women's Centre — the Yellowknife Women's Society's shelter for women experiencing homelessness — attending a pilot program offered by the N.W.T.'s Environment department.

From fish filleting to fixing machines, the program originally began as a way to train people to become hunters and trappers, is focused on on-the-land skills throughout the seasons.

Tina Abel sits along the shores of the Yellowknife River. (Julie Plourde/CBC)

Earlier this month was the fourth out of five pilot programs to be offered, and the first one held on the land.

At that session, people were learning how to catch, fillet and dry fish — the dried fish to be used as snacks for hunters, but also as bait for future traps.

"You got to eat food, right? And you have to learn how to catch the food to get the food," Abel said, noting the teachings were some of her traditional learnings growing up.

"I prefer the outdoors, you know."

Program expands

The program originally started at the jail in Yellowknife.

Offering trapper training to inmates for the last year, education outreach co-ordinator with the territorial government, Vincent Casey, said the department was looking at how to expand the program to individuals under-serviced in the community.

Vincent Casey, education outreach co-ordinator with the GNWT, stands along the Yellowknife River during the trapper training program. (Julie Plourde/CBC)

"This is more of an opportunity to provide services to people who wouldn't normally get this kind of training or access to this kind of activity," Casey said.

The new partnership includes residents at Spruce Bough, a housing program that offers private rooms, meals and a managed alcohol program for up to 30 people, and the Women's Centre, which provides shelter for women experiencing homelessness. Both are run by the Yellowknife Women's Society.

"A lot of what we hear about is reconnecting to experiences they had as children, or with their parents or with their grandparents or uncles or aunties, or even just stuff they did themselves [that] they lost along the way because of other struggles," Casey said.

"So it's that idea to reconnect back to some healthy habits that they had when they were younger."

Noticeable change

The training will be reassessed after it's run five times. If found successful, the trapper training will be offered every two weeks for those who want to participate.

Spruce Bough manager Jason Quesada did not talk about what the future might hold for the program, but in the moment, he said, the change with the participants was noticeable.

"Most of the time, people are just in the shelter, going downtown and that's it … but going out, experiencing things like this, you can see their smile and they're happy," Quesada said.

While people might be at Spruce Bough for a number of reasons, Quesada wanted to remind people that addiction is a condition that needs understanding.

"People are dealing with something that is not easy to deal with, and we want more people to understand their situation, too," he said.

A tray of freshly fried fish sits on a bench. (Julie Plourde/CBC )

For the dozen people attending, it was a day to get out for some fresh air and some fresh fish.

It brought an opportunity to learn a skill everyone should experience, Abel said.

"I think a lot of people should be taught that knowledge to live on the land as well as in the city — have the best of both worlds."