2 women charged after drugs, cash seized at Yellowknife apartment

Yellowknife RCMP say two women are facing drug charges after police seized drugs and cash from an apartment building last week.

In a news release Wednesday, the RCMP says members were "investigating alleged illegal drug sales."

Along with police dog services, RCMP executed a search warrant on Sept. 3. The statement did not say where in Yellowknife the apartment is located.

"They ... discovered drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia. RCMP seized a substance believed to be crack cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash," the news release said.

The women, aged 26 and 28, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

One is due in court Friday; the other is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 27. RCMP said one is being held in custody, while the other was released. RCMP did not name the two accused.

"No member of the public or police were injured during the execution of the search warrant and police are not seeking any other suspects in relation to this investigation," the statement said.