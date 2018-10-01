Yellowknife woman sues N.W.T. Housing Corp. for defamation

The N.W.T. Housing Corporation tried to claw back $42,890 from a woman in the territory, and now she's suing the corporation for more than triple that amount.

Judith Shoniwa claims the corporation defamed her on several different occasions, including when it served her with notice of a rental board hearing.

In a sworn affidavit, Shoniwa said two housing corporation employees came to her workplace on Nov. 10, 2017 and "dramatically" served her with a summons for the hearing. Shoniwa said the employees "defamed me in front of my co-workers such that my receptionist was overwhelmed with their actions and she left her employment abruptly."

Shoniwa is asking for $150,000.

Newspaper story tarnished image

In the Sept. 17 affidavit, Shoniwa also said a newspaper story on the hearing "spread like wildfire" and tarnished her image, and damaged her business and professional relationships.

She alleges that the N.W.T. Housing Corporation called the newspaper to cover the hearing.

In a statement of defence the N.W.T. Housing Corporation denied it defamed Shoniwa. At a brief appearance in the case on Friday, a lawyer representing the Yellowknife Housing Authority, which is also named in the lawsuit, said he wanted to cross-examine Shoniwa about the claims she makes in her affidavit.

Failed rental subsidy recoup

Shoniwa initiated the lawsuit after the rental board dismissed the housing corporation's attempt to recoup $42,890 in rental subsidies it alleged Shoniwa wasn't entitled to during her time as a public housing tenant.

The corporation argued that Shoniwa owned a house in Toronto which she did not mention in her application for subsidized housing.

It also alleged she was receiving rental income from the property, which she did not report. Shoniwa asserted that she did not own the house, but co-signed the mortgage to help a relative finance it and received no rent from the people living there.

In a decision released seven months ago, the rental board found the corporation had not provided enough evidence to support its claim that Shoniwa was receiving any income from the property.

The board also said it did not have jurisdiction to make decisions related to applications for subsidized housing because those applications are not part of the Residential Tenancies Act.

The case will return to court in December.