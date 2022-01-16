Woman, newborn isolating with COVID-19 relocated to Old Town Log Cabins

A Délı̨nę mother and her newborn, who were previously forced to isolate in an N.W.T. government-run home lacking basic amenities, have been relocated.

The woman's sister said the woman has been set up at the Old Town Log Cabins in Yellowknife, which is a significant improvement.

The woman had requested anonymity, which CBC News granted to respect medical privacy.

Her sister said the woman now has a kitchen with a working stove, fridge and microwave, a table, satellite television and, most importantly, she has the cabin to herself — there was the possibility that strangers would need to isolate with her at the previous three-bedroom home.

"She's much happier there," the sister said.

The woman told CBC News she and her newborn tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 6. Both developed a fever and were medevaced from Délı̨nę to Yellowknife to ensure the baby was not in a serious condition.

The woman and her newborn were released from the hospital the following day, but they were required to isolate in Yellowknife until Jan. 16.

They were initially set up in a house that had not been cleaned and lacked basic amenities.

The woman arrived at the home to discover cigarette ashes on a plate, dirty sheets on the bed, no shower curtain or toilet paper, no internet and no telephone.

Isolation hotels

The woman is one of several people in isolation who asked if they could isolate at the Chateau Nova or the Explorer Hotel, as both were used as isolation facilities throughout most of the pandemic.

But the woman was informed that wasn't an option, as those facilities were no longer taking people who test positive for COVID-19.

This was confirmed by Conrad Baetz, the director of policy and corporate services with the N.W.T. government's COVID Secretariat.

He added that the hotels are still available for members of the travelling public who do not test positive for COVID-19.

But according to the territorial government's website, the only travellers required to isolate are people entering the N.W.T. who are not fully vaccinated.

The territorial government confirmed on Friday that the Old Town Log Cabins is being used as an isolation facility along with the Northern Lites Motel, the Aspen Apartments and a public housing unit.

'Improve from there'

Dennis Marchiori is the director of compliance and enforcement operations with the territorial Department of Health and Social Services.

When asked if the territorial government will be making accommodations for residents who need to self-isolate with infants, Marchiori said the onus is on residents visiting Yellowknife to plan for the possibility of having to isolate.

But he added that he understands medical travel is an exception.

"We still need people to come for their appointments," he said.

Baetz said the COVID secretariat is trying to make improvements and learning as they go.

"Some of the setup had occurred quite quickly, get the basics down and then we can improve from there," he said.