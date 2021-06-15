Missing Yellowknife woman found safe
Yellowknife RCMP say 41-year-old Tina Black has been found and is 'safe and sound.'
Police were looking to find Tina Black after being last seen in downtown Yellowknife late Monday evening, according to a news release earlier Tuesday.
In an update, police thanked the public for assistance in their search.