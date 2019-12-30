60-year-old woman reported missing in Yellowknife

Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Sladjana Petrovic, 60, was reportedly last seen in downtown Yellowknife on Dec. 26, said RCMP in a news release Monday.

Police say they were contacted about a "possible missing person" Friday afternoon, and since then have been following "all investigative leads" related to Petrovic's potential whereabouts.

"All investigative leads have now been exhausted, and the RCMP is requesting the public's assistance," says the news release.

Police describe Petrovic as white, 5'7" tall and 275 lbs with a heavy build, shoulder-length grey and brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a blue jacket and running shoes.

Petrovic lives downtown and is known to spend time in that area, say RCMP. Police are asking downtown residents to keep an eye out for her.

Anyone with information about Petrovic's whereabouts is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.