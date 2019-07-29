Woman killed in car crash near Fort Smith

A 24-year-old woman died in a car accident on Friday afternoon about 34 kilometres south of Fort Smith, N.W.T.

RCMP in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., are investigating the incident, according to a news release on Monday.

RCMP from Fort Smith and Fort Chipewyan responded to the scene of the collision on the Pine Lake Road at around 4 p.m.

The 24-year-old female driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Three other passengers, all adults, were transported to hospitals to be treated for injuries.

Their pickup truck had rolled, and police say it was a single-vehicle collision.

RCMP are investigating with the help of a collision reconstructionist. They have not released the name of the deceased.