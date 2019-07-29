Woman killed in car crash near Fort Smith
The 24-year-old female driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Three other passengers, all adults, were transported to hospitals to be treated for injuries.
A 24-year-old woman died in a car accident on Friday afternoon about 34 kilometres south of Fort Smith, N.W.T.
RCMP in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., are investigating the incident, according to a news release on Monday.
RCMP from Fort Smith and Fort Chipewyan responded to the scene of the collision on the Pine Lake Road at around 4 p.m.
Their pickup truck had rolled, and police say it was a single-vehicle collision.
RCMP are investigating with the help of a collision reconstructionist. They have not released the name of the deceased.
