Seriously injured woman found on Fort Providence, N.W.T. highway prompts investigation

The woman was medevaced to Alberta for treatment, after she was found injured in the middle of the road around 9:30 Thursday night said RCMP.

Police are asking for the public's help, after finding a woman with serious injuries on the highway near the Big River gas station on Thursday night. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

An injured woman found lying on the highway near Fort Providence, N.W.T., has prompted a plea for the public's help from the RCMP. 

Officers were called to Highway 3, just south of the Big River gas station, at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a statement on Saturday.

The woman, who had serious injuries, was medevaced to Alberta for treatment, they said. They did not provide her identity, age or current condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCMP in Fort Providence at 867-699-1111.

