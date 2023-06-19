Woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds over the weekend in Yellowknife

One woman was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following an alleged shooting over the weekend in Yellowknife.

Yellowknife RCMP say they responded to a call of a shooting on Bigelow Cres. at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

"Three suspects are believed to have fled the scene on foot toward the Williams Avenue area," reads a news release. "Area residents who have security cameras in the area are encouraged to retain this footage and contact the RCMP."

So far, police have not arrested anyone in relation to the incident.

Residents with information can contact Yellowknife RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.