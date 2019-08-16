Woman's death in Ross River deemed a homicide

The death of a 59-year-old First Nations woman who died in Ross River, Yukon, earlier this month has been deemed a homicide.

Maryann Ollie died in the community on August 1.

After an autopsy done over Aug. 14 and 15 in Vancouver, it was determined that Ollie was killed.

The RCMP is working with the Yukon Coroner's Service on an investigation, said the police in a Friday news release.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Ross River RCMP at (867) 969-2677.