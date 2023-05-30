Woman, 22, dies after 'exiting moving vehicle' in Wekweètì, N.W.T.

A young woman is dead after "exiting a moving vehicle" in Wekweètì, N.W.T., over the weekend, according to RCMP.

Police said the 22-year-old had been taken to the community's health centre after being hurt while exiting a moving vehicle on the community's Airport Road at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

She died suddenly at the health centre several hours later, said RCMP. In a media release Monday evening, RCMP said they were notified about the death by the territory's coroner's office around 10 a.m. that day.

RCMP said a chartered plane and brought an investigative team, including a collision analyst, to Wekweètì. RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, but that their initial investigation is done and the team has since left the community.

The coroner's office has ordered an autopsy.