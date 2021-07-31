Death of woman found in medical distress in Whitehorse under investigation: RCMP
Police responded to reports of a woman in medical distress in downtown Whitehorse late Friday evening.
Police say there is no concern for public safety at this time
An investigation is underway after police say a 27-year-old woman died suddenly in Whitehorse.
Officers responded to reports of a woman in medical distress in the downtown area at around 11:42 p.m., the RCMP said in a media statement. She was later pronounced dead.
Police said they're investigating what happened alongside the Yukon Coroner's Service.
There are no public safety concerns, said police.