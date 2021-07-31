Skip to Main Content
Death of woman found in medical distress in Whitehorse under investigation: RCMP

Police responded to reports of a woman in medical distress in downtown Whitehorse late Friday evening.

Police say there is no concern for public safety at this time

An RCMP cruiser in Yellowknife on July 30, 2021. Police in Whitehorse say they're investigating the sudden death of a 27-year-old woman who was found in medical distress late Friday evening. (Liny Lamberink/CBC)

An investigation is underway after police say a 27-year-old woman died suddenly in Whitehorse.

Officers responded to reports of a woman in medical distress in the downtown area at around 11:42 p.m., the RCMP said in a media statement. She was later pronounced dead. 

Police said they're investigating what happened alongside the Yukon Coroner's Service. 

There are no public safety concerns, said police. 

