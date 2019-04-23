Woman arrested for multiple armed robberies in Yellowknife

Police say a tip they got from the public helped them arrest a 20-year-old woman involved in multiple armed robberies in Yellowknife.

Cynthia Lafferty was arrested in the early hours of Monday, say RCMP in a news release. Lafferty has been charged with two counts of robbery and one count of theft under $5,000.

Police issued a warrant for her arrest on April 23. Willy's Convenience Store on Range Lake Road was robbed on April 20 and police were able to pull a photo of the suspect from surveillance video.

Their investigation linked Lafferty to a theft at Mac's Convenience Store on April 17, as well as another armed robbery of Willy's on Jan. 4, that was not previously reported to police.

"We want to thank the public for helping our investigators," said Cpl. Julien Chalifour in the news release.

Lafferty is scheduled to be in court Monday via telephone.