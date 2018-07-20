Woman charged with arson in Iqaluit car fires

A 27-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after a pickup truck caught on fire in Iqaluit Thursday.

The woman is facing charges of arson, disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material and failure to comply with an undertaking, said RCMP in a press release Friday.

Police responded to a vehicle fire in the 700 area of Iqaluit near the Northmart store. The fire had spread to another vehicle and there were small explosions.

A residence was evacuated but no one was hurt in the incident, said police.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Nunavut Court on July 20.