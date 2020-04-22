Baker Lake woman charged with bootlegging after RCMP search warehouse

RCMP in Baker Lake, Nunavut, say they found a large amount of alcohol after searching a warehouse as part of an investigation into allegations of bootlegging in the community.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, police say they seized 60 bottles of whisky, containing about 769 ml each, as part of the investigation on Tuesday. Police say that's estimated to be worth $15,000 in street value.

A 50-year-old woman from the community has been charged with keeping liquor for illegal sale, contrary to the Liquor Control Act.

RCMP did not release the woman's name. She is scheduled to be in court in Baker Lake on July 27.

Police are asking anyone with information on bootlegging in the community to call the Baker Lake RCMP at 867-793-0123, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

People can contact the Kamatsiaqtut Nunavut Helpline at 1-800-264-3333 if they are struggling with alcohol addictions or substance abuse, say police.