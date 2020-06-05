Whitehorse RCMP and coroner investigating after woman's body found in Yukon River

Whitehorse RCMP and the Yukon Coroner's Service are investigating after the body of a 56-year-old woman was recovered from the Yukon River Thursday morning, according to a joint release from the two organizations Friday.

It states that police responded to a call at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, about a dead person in the river near the Whitehorse dam.

The woman was later identified that day; however, that information will not be made public, according to the release.

An autopsy is scheduled for June 11 in Abbotsford, B.C., states the news release.