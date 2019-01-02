Yellowknife woman attacked on New Year's Eve, man charged with attempted murder

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was attacked in Yellowknife on Monday.

In a news release issued Wednesday, RCMP say they responded to a "domestic call for service" in the 600 block of Williams Avenue, in the Kam Lake area, at about 8:20 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

A woman in her mid-30s had allegedly been attacked by a man who had broken into the unit.

"The male attacked the female with a weapon and then fled the scene before police arrived," the statement said.

The woman was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital with "serious injuries," police say, but she has since been released.

RCMP arrested a suspect within a couple hours of the attack. They have charged Tariq St. Croix, 24, with attempted murder, break and enter, and breaches of his probation.

St. Croix is being held in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 4.

RCMP are asking any witnesses who were in the area, or have video footage of Williams Avenue, to contact the detachment at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.