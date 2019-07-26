Woman arrested after downtown Yellowknife flower beds vandalized

Charges are pending against a 34-year-old woman for allegedly destroying flowers on Yellowknife's main drag.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, RCMP arrested the woman after reports of vandalism to the planters outside the RBC bank on Franklin Ave.

Police did not specify the charges against her.

The community manager for RBC, Yannick D'Aigle, said he found out through Facebook that someone had scattered the purple petals across the sidewalk.

"Unfortunately, somebody had destroyed one of the flower beds outside of the branch. The good thing is that flowers will regrow."

D'Aigle said the branch had no plans to get police involved. Nobody was hurt, and the clean up was quick, he said.

It's not the first time someone has raged against flowers on Franklin Ave., he said.

We'll probably just replant the flowers - Yannick D'Aigle, RBC community manager

The destruction seems to be a perennial issue, said D'Aigle.

He wouldn't confirm if the branch has video footage because, he said, it is a financial institution and he can't give away camera locations.

"It's unfortunate to have happened and I hope it doesn't happen again," said D'Aigle.

How will the bank respond to the incident?

"We'll probably just replant the flowers," he said.

On social media, Yellowknifers speculated about the motive behind the vandalism.

Some users said it was an insult to efforts to beautify the downtown core.

Others said they thought the alleged vandal might have been emotionally distraught.