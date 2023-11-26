Pack of wolves north of Yellowknife reported stalking hikers, pets

Anyone using walking trails in Fred Henne park north of Yellowknife is being asked to exercise "extreme caution" after wildlife officers reported a pack of nine wolves stalking a hiker and their dogs on Saturday.

In a public service announcement posted to Facebook on Saturday, the department of environment and climate change said that people should be aware of wolves in the area from Fred Henne park stretching to Vee Lake road.

People who walk in the area are advised to keep their pets on-leash at all times and travel in groups, especially after dark.

If you encounter a wolf, the territory recommends that you raise your arms to make yourself as big as possible, make loud sounds, and exhibit aggressive behaviour such as throwing objects at the wolf.

If the wolf does not immediately run away, continue to make yourself appear large and back away slowly without breaking eye contact with the wolf.