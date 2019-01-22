'Uncommon': reports of 2 wolves in town of Norman Wells
Territorial government says a dog encountered one of the wolves and escaped with no injuries
Residents are being advised to keep an eye on their animals after wolves were reportedly spotted in and around Norman Wells, N.W.T., the territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources said on Monday.
Renewable resource officers in the community received four separate calls in 48 hours over Sunday and Monday.
The calls were related to two different wolves that were spotted in residential areas. Both were spotted in the downtown area of the community, said officer Jules Fournel.
"These wolves were quite active, quite brazen, coming out in the daylight hours right in residential areas," said Fournel. "The concern is definitely for the smaller kids that are wandering close to the areas of Martin Avenue and Caribou Crescent."
Fournel confirmed one resident had a dog encounter with one of the wolves but was not harmed.
Wolves are usually spotted in the community at this time of year, but it is uncommon to receive four calls in such a short period of time and for wolves to get close to residential areas, said Fournel.
The department is reminding residents to be cautious when letting their pets outside.
"Just get rid of all the attractions in the yard," said Fournel. "No pets should be running loose at this point in time, even if it's only to let them out to do their thing."
The Environment and Natural Resources department is working with a trapper from the area to catch the wolves, department spokesperson Joslyn Oosenbrug said in an email.
Anyone who spots a wolf is encouraged to contact the local Environment and Natural Resources office, said Oosenbrug.
