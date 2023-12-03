Wolf believed to have killed pet dog in Yellowknife area

A black wolf that was seen travelling between Dettah and Ndilǫ this weekend is believed to have "mauled and killed" a pet dog, according to the N.W.T. Department of Environment and Climate Change.

In an announcement on social media on Sunday, the department didn't provide details as to when the incident occurred or when the wolf was last seen, but said that wildlife officers and local trappers are patrolling the area and setting snares for the wolf.

The department also told residents that "with an aggressive wolf out there", they should take measures to protect their dogs by keeping them on leash and bringing them indoors overnight.

If you do see a wolf when out with a pet, you should bring your pet to heel immediately, the announcement said.

This is the second time an aggressive wolf has been spotted in the Yellowknife area in two weeks. Last week, resident Stephanie Yuill was stalked by a pack of nine wolves while walking her and a friend's dog on a trail north of Yellowknife.