Wolf suspected of killing dog in Dawson City, Yukon, has been euthanized, wildlife officials say

A wolf suspected of attacking a dog earlier this month in Dawson City, Yukon, has been trapped and euthanized, according to conservation officers.

In a social media post on Friday, conservation officers said the animal was caught within a kilometre of where the dog was attacked.

On Nov. 5, wildlife officials were notified that a woman's dog had been attacked and killed by what she thought was a large black wolf, outside her home on Dome Road.

That prompted conservation officers to urge the public to avoid certain areas and be vigilant. They also laid traps.

Officers said Friday they've now removed traps and there have been no further reports of wolves spotted around the Dome Road area.

They also said wolf activity in the Klondike Valley remains at a relatively high level and that officers are aware of sightings in Rock Creek, Bear Creek and the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin subdivision of C-4.

Conservation officers are also currently following up on reports of wolf tracks in the Callison and Bear Creek subdivisions located outside of the downtown core.

They're asking the public to remain vigilant if venturing outdoors with dogs, and to always keep their pets on a secured leash.

They recommend not leaving pets outside unattended at this time.

If anybody spots a wolf in Dawson, they are being asked to report it to the 24-hour TIPP line at 1-800-667-0525.