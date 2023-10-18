With projects still on the go, Yellowknife's Kasteel Construction declares bankruptcy

A Yellowknife construction company that has been in operation for at least 15 years is filing for bankruptcy.

Trevor Kasteel, owner of Kasteel Construction and Coatings Inc., confirmed in an email that the company had filed for bankruptcy. He said he wasn't prepared to make a statement yet, but may do so later.

Kasteel directed any further questions to the Edmonton office of MNP Ltd., which is acting as the bankruptcy trustee.

The announcement comes after days of speculation that the company had closed. The company's lot in Kam Lake was largely empty on Monday.

Multiple contractors in Yellowknife told CBC News Kasteel owes them money and that the company has multiple projects that haven't been completed. One of the contractors said the amount owed is around $100,000.

Kasteel was also contracted to work on the Spruce Bough Permanent Supportive Living project operated by the Yellowknife Women's Society.

Renee Sanderson is the executive director of the Yellowknife Women's Society.

"This is still in the early stages... We are in contact with our legal team," she said.

Sanderson said Kasteel was contracted to turn the old Arnica Inn into permanent housing for vulnerable populations.

"This kind of puts us back a little bit, I'm hopeful that we'll get back on track and we'll be able to start the work again," she said.

Sanderson wouldn't comment on whether the Yellowknife Women's Society would be losing money as a result of Kasteel's bankruptcy.

She said they are in touch with other construction companies.

Helmut Epp, president of the Yellowknife Historical Society, said Kasteel was working on a project with them, but that work is largely completed.

Epp said what hasn't been completed can be done by another contractor fairly easily.

According to Open NWT, as recently as September, Kasteel was awarded a contract of around $50,000 by Housing NWT to repair public housing units in the capital.