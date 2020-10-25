Winter storm, snowfall warnings issued for several Yukon communities

Winter storm and snowfall warnings have been issued for several communities in Yukon.

Watson Lake, Teslin and the Cassiar Mountains can expect winter storms with hazardous winter conditions and between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow Sunday through Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Snow is set to begin falling Sunday morning, from Teslin to Dease Lake and reach Watson Lake by early evening. Snow is expected to ease in most areas by Monday afternoon.

Travellers are warned to be prepared for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," says Environment Canada. It says visibility may be reduced due to the heavy snow.

Whitehorse, Pelly, Carmacks, Mayo, Faro, Ross River, Beaver Creek and Dawson City can expect about 15 centimetres of snow, with snowfall easing up Monday morning.

Blizzard warning for the Dempster

A Blizzard warning is in effect for the Dempster Highway. Travellers can expect gusty winds, blowing snow, and visibility often near zero.

Environment Canada is forecasting strong easterly winds of 70 to 100 kilometres per hour. It says travel is expected to be "extremely hazardous due to reduced visibility."

The federal weather agency says there will be periods in which visibility will suddenly be reduced to near zero, with heavy and blowing snow.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."