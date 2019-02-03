'We don't have a cold weather cut off': Yukoners who love their outdoor jobs
With the right gear, 4 Yukoners say working outside in the winter 'not that bad'
On those blistering cold winter days, you can forgive people for wanting to stay inside.
But for those who work outside for a living, there's no choice but to buck up and get the job done.
CBC's Philippe Morin spoke to four winter workers.
Scott Horsey, groundskeeper
"We don't have a cold weather cut off," says Scott Horsey, a groundskeeper with the Yukon government.
"We're expected to be out in ... adverse weather conditions, so for us it's business as usual."
Horsey says the coldest day he worked was –52 C with the windchill.
On the especially bitter days, he says he and his coworkers take breaks to warm up and stay hydrated by drinking warm liquids.
He finds that as long as he keeps moving, he can stay warm.
Michael Grossman, letter carrier
Michael Grossman, a letter carrier with Canada Post, says he's outside between three and five hours every day.
He's been on the job for almost seven years.
"I love my job. I love being outside so it's a good fit."
His trick for staying warm? Wearing lots of layers and to keep moving.
Mo Whibley, carpenter
Mo Whibley says he and his coworkers keep an eye on one another, looking for signs of hypothermia and frostbite.
"If you're wearing the right stuff, you're changing out into dry clothes all the time. It's really not that bad."
He says there are also safety protocols in place at the work site to help keep people safe.
But Whibley says cold weather is hard on the tools.
He says they have to be strategic about how and when they use equipment to prevent it from breaking down.
Jocelyn Boutilier, truck driver
Like Whibley, Jocelyn Boutilier has to keep eye on equipment malfunctions caused by extreme cold. The truck driver says there is the potential for the hydraulics to freeze.
"It is a challenge."
Boutilier spends a lot of time on the road between Teslin and Watson Lake and says driving the big trucks is a lot of fun.
