'Controlled chaos': Parents, teachers and kids on being cooped up when it's cold

Ravan Beddingfield says on frigid winter days when her three young boys are cooped inside, her home in Yellowknife can get pretty rowdy.

"It's wild, everything's wild. We're busy."

To deal with the cabin fever, Beddingfield said she and her husband try to keep their boys busy playing cards, baking or doing chores.

"Basically anything to stop them from nagging us and complaining about being inside and bored."

It's been a chilly week. Low temperatures in the N.W.T. kept school children inside for days and the kids, they're getting antsy. Trailbreaker host Loren McGinnis spoke to kids and parents about living with cold-induced cabin fever. 15:50

In the North, where temperatures can dip below -40 C in the winter, many parents know all too well how stir crazy kids with pent up energy can get when it's too cold to go outside.

It's something teachers have also become adept at dealing with, along with the added challenge of trying to get kids to learn and do work.

Dance breaks and 'don't lick that'

Many winter recesses are spent indoors to avoid frostbitten fingers and cheeks. On a December weekday, the empty playground at Kalemi Dene School in N'Dilo, N.W.T., is serene and silent.

But as soon as you step inside, you're struck by a wall of sound.

Ashley Deavu teaches Grades 1,2 and 3 at Kalemi Dene School. She says it's 'controlled chaos' when students are inside all day. (Loren McGinnis/CBC)

Ashley Deavu, who teaches Grades 1, 2 and 3, laughs when asked about the kids' energy.

"Putting it mildly, yes, yes, it is controlled chaos at any given moment," she said.

"I hear myself say things that I don't normally say, like 'don't lick that' or 'what are you doing?'"

Recently, Deavu said, after being let out of school one student "just burst out the door and flung his body down the steps like it was a slide" completing the manoeuvre with a "James Bond roll" because "he was just so excited about being outside."

Teachers at the school have dealt with the extra energy through activities like building giant ice-aged animals or creating an ice age excavation dig, Deavu said. Dance breaks are also popular, especially to Usher's "The ABC's of Movement" from his appearance on Sesame Street.

"The dance moves have never been better."

Out of the mouths of babes

Kids themselves recognize the frustrations of being stuck inside.

Brother and sister Wyatt and Avary Moore, in their school's library. (Loren McGinnis/CBC)

"It's noisy and my teacher gets a little mad," eight-year-old Avery Moore says of her classroom.

But her five-year-old brother Wyatt insists he doesn't make lots of noise and plays with toys during indoor recess.

Wyatt's classmate Reid says he likes to play with Lego, but he misses going outside.

"I miss going on the gigantic slide and when I'm also having school time," said Reid. "I also miss my mom and daddy."

Seven-year-old Gwynn says she likes building snowmen and snow castles, but she finds ways to keep busy when inside.

"Sometimes my class goes to find some elves," she said. "There's one somewhere downstairs."