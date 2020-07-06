Winnipeg man, 26, charged in deadly 2020 crash near Whitehorse

Nearly a year after a fatal multi-vehicle crash on the Alaska Highway in Yukon, RCMP laid charges in the case.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on July 5, 2020, south of Whitehorse at the Lewes River Bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge.

A news release from the Yukon Coroner's Service at the time said an eastbound car had been attempting to pass an SUV on the highway when the two vehicles collided and lost control, with the car hitting an oncoming motorcycle before ending up in a ditch.

Travis Richard Adams, a 43-year-old motorcycle driver from Whitehorse, and Nicole Sanderson, a 47-year-old a passenger in a car from Winnipeg, were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement Monday RCMP said they arrested 26-year-old Devin Edmiston of Winnipeg on June 29. He's been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of dangerous driving causing death, one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He's slated to appear in court in Whitehorse on July 21.