Winds expected to push wildfire toward Behchokǫ, N.W.T., as smoke challenges firefighting efforts

Strong winds over the next two days are expected to push a wildfire closer to Behchokǫ̀.

"It's going to be some tough days and we're going to be out there working very hard to do everything we can to protect that community," said Mike Westwick, a fire information officer with the territorial government, on Tuesday morning.

The fire, which has burned more than 63,000 hectares of land just north of the highway between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife, was about 25 kilometres east of the community of about 2,000 people as of Sunday night.

Satellite images from Monday show flames on the side closest to the community, and wind blowing smoke from the fire directly into Behchokǫ̀.

The community issued an evacuation order Monday evening.

The Tłı̨chǫ government said on social media about 850 of the community's 2,000 residents left for Yellowknife.

Earlier this week, crews were preparing for planned burns to the west of the fire to try and limit its growth toward Behchokǫ̀.

However, due to extremely smoky conditions on Monday, Westwick said not all of those planned burns went ahead.

"That's changed the game risk-wise, that's for sure," he said.

"We're going to be looking to fly missions as much as we can today. We'll have to obviously continue to assess the visibility we need to make sure that these operations are undertaken safely."

He added structure protection with sprinklers is also ongoing.

The fire was last mapped about 24 kilometres to the east of Behchokǫ̀ and two kilometres from Highway 3 at its nearest point.

While Yellowknife is not at immediate risk from the fire, Westwick said residents should remember to remove fire fuel from around their homes and have emergency kits ready.

Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty issued a statement on social media.

"We want to assure citizens that the safety of all Behchokǫ̀ residents is our top priority right now," he said.

"Being prepared and taking care of each other are Tłı̨chǫ values that we will keep us strong through these uncertain times."